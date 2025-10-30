Freelance update: Marco Giannangeli
Sunday Express defence and diplomatic editor Marco Giannangeli has left the title to go freelance.
Marco will be focusing on his specialist field of defence, security and the UK’s strategic “CRINK” challengers (China, Russia, Iran and North Korea).
