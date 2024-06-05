Appointments at The i paper’s Money team

The i paper has made several promotions and appointments to its Business and Finance desk.

Deputy money editor Grace Gausden has been promoted to money and business editor. She replaces Jessie Hewitson, who has become contributing money editor, and will be writing a weekly money column.

Acting deputy money editor Callum Mason has been promoted to deputy money editor. Callum can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @CallumCMason.

Emily Braeger has been appointed as money reporter. Emily will join in July from her consumer editor role at Express, and can be found on X @BraegerEmily.