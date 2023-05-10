 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Callum Mason has joined The i paper as money and business reporter

i paper
By Martina Losi
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The i paper has appointed Callum Mason as money and business reporter, to cover business and finance.

Callum joined in May from his correspondent role at tes. He can be found tweeting @CallumCMason.

Callum Mason tes The i paper

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Callum Mason
  • tes
    14 contacts
  • The i paper
    149 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login