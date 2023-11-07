Chloe Lambert moves to The i paper
The i paper has appointed Chloe Lambert as associate features editor.
Chloe joins from her deputy head of live features role at The Daily Telegraph. She also previously served as assistant editor of Good Health at the Daily Mail and as commissioning editor at The Times.
Chloe is keen to hear from writers with ideas for news features, including health and lifestyle. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @Chloe_journo.
