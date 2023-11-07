 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Chloe Lambert moves to The i paper

i-paper
By Martina Losi
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The i paper has appointed Chloe Lambert as associate features editor.

Chloe joins from her deputy head of live features role at The Daily Telegraph. She also previously served as assistant editor of Good Health at the Daily Mail and as commissioning editor at The Times.

Chloe is keen to hear from writers with ideas for news features, including health and lifestyle. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @Chloe_journo.

Chloe Lambert The Daily Telegraph The i paper

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Chloe Lambert
  • Daily Mail
    260 contacts
  • i news
    95 contacts
  • The Daily Telegraph
    402 contacts
  • The i paper
    147 contacts
  • The Times
    388 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login