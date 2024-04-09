Aurelia Donaldson named fashion director at The Times Luxx
The Times’ luxury supplement The Times LUXX has appointed Aurelia Donaldson as fashion director. Aurelia will be responsible for styling cover shoots and working with commercial and advertising partners.
She can be found on Instagram @aureliadonaldson.
