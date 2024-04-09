 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Aurelia Donaldson named fashion director at The Times Luxx

The Times
By Seamus Hasson
2 days ago
The Times’ luxury supplement The Times LUXX has appointed Aurelia Donaldson as fashion director. Aurelia will be responsible for styling cover shoots and working with commercial and advertising partners.

She can be found on Instagram @aureliadonaldson.

