News / National and Regional Press

Yasmin Choudhury moves to The Sunday Times Magazine

The Sunday Times magazine
By Seamus Hasson
18 hours ago
The Sunday Times Magazine has appointed Yasmin Choudhury as junior commissioning editor. Yasmin was previously a junior reporter at The Times and The Sunday Times. She can be found on X @Ya5minChoudhury.

 

