Yasmin Choudhury moves to The Sunday Times Magazine
The Sunday Times Magazine has appointed Yasmin Choudhury as junior commissioning editor. Yasmin was previously a junior reporter at The Times and The Sunday Times. She can be found on X @Ya5minChoudhury.
