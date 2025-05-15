Geri Scott promoted at The Times
The Times has promoted Geri Scott to the role of assistant political editor. Geri joined the paper in 2022 as a political reporter and was most recently a senior political correspondent.
She can be found on X @Geri_E_L_Scott.
