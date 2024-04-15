 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News

Gemma Fox moves to The Times US team

The Times
By Seamus Hasson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Times has appointed Gemma Fox as deputy US editor. Gemma has been with The Times for the past three years and was most recently assistant foreign editor at the paper.

She is now based in New York and will cover US politics and current affairs.

 

Gemma Fox The Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Gemma Fox
  • The Times
    408 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login