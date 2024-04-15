Gemma Fox moves to The Times US team
The Times has appointed Gemma Fox as deputy US editor. Gemma has been with The Times for the past three years and was most recently assistant foreign editor at the paper.
She is now based in New York and will cover US politics and current affairs.
Recent news related to The Times
Recent news related to Gemma Fox
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Gemma Fox
-
The Times
408 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story