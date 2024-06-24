 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Nick Petrie named digital director at The i paper

i-paper
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The i paper has appointed Nick Petrie as digital director.

Nick will join in July from his deputy digital news director role at Reuters. He also previously served as deputy head of digital at The Times, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @petren.

Nick Petrie Reuters The i paper

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Nick Petrie
  • Reuters
    541 contacts
  • The i paper
    159 contacts
  • The Times
    410 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login