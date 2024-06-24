Nick Petrie named digital director at The i paper
The i paper has appointed Nick Petrie as digital director.
Nick will join in July from his deputy digital news director role at Reuters. He also previously served as deputy head of digital at The Times, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @petren.
