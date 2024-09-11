Alice Jones named Deputy Head of Culture at The Times
News UK’s Alice Jones has returned from maternity leave to start a new role as deputy head of culture at The Times and The Sunday Times. Alice was previously associate arts editor at the national press title.
Recent news related to The Sunday Times or The Times
Recent news related to Alice Jones
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alice Jones
-
The Sunday Times
212 contacts
-
The Times
406 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story