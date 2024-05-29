Poppy Wood takes up education editor role at The Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph has appointed Poppy Wood as education editor.
Poppy was previously politics and education correspondent at The i paper, reporting from the lobby team in Westminster. She can be found tweeting @poppyeh.
