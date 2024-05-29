 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Poppy Wood takes up education editor role at The Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Daily Telegraph has appointed Poppy Wood as education editor.

Poppy was previously politics and education correspondent at The i paper, reporting from the lobby team in Westminster. She can be found tweeting @poppyeh.

Poppy Wood Telegraph The i paper

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Poppy Wood
  • The Daily Telegraph
    439 contacts
  • The i paper
    156 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login