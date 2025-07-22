 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Talib Choudhry succeeds Hatta Byng at House & Garden

House & Garden
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
House & Garden has appointed Talib Choudhry as editor. Talib started on 21 July, succeeding Hatta Byng who stepped down following ten years as editor.

Talib joins from Architectural Digest Middle East, where he was head of editorial content. He has also previously served as design and interiors editor at The Telegraph, and deputy editor/editor-at-large at ELLE Decoration.

House & Garden Talib Choudhry

