Talib Choudhry succeeds Hatta Byng at House & Garden
House & Garden has appointed Talib Choudhry as editor. Talib started on 21 July, succeeding Hatta Byng who stepped down following ten years as editor.
Talib joins from Architectural Digest Middle East, where he was head of editorial content. He has also previously served as design and interiors editor at The Telegraph, and deputy editor/editor-at-large at ELLE Decoration.
