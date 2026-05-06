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News / Consumer

Freelance Update: Nicole Collins

Freelance Update
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph‘s money reporter Nicole Collins has left her role to go freelance.

Nicole will continue to cover lifestyle topics including interiors, travel, wellness, culture, beauty and fashion, with a focus on women’s stories and emerging trends. She is open to commissions, ideas and collaborations.

She can be contacted at nicolewritesldn@gmail.com.

Nicole Collins

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