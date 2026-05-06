Freelance Update: Nicole Collins
The Telegraph‘s money reporter Nicole Collins has left her role to go freelance.
Nicole will continue to cover lifestyle topics including interiors, travel, wellness, culture, beauty and fashion, with a focus on women’s stories and emerging trends. She is open to commissions, ideas and collaborations.
She can be contacted at nicolewritesldn@gmail.com.
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