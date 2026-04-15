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News / Consumer

Freelance update: Hansveni Dave

Freelance Update
By Amy Wilson
19 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph‘s acting fashion & beauty assistant Hansveni Dave has left the title to go freelance.

Hansveni will now be focusing on lifestyle and fashion writing, styling, modelling and content creation. She can be contacted on hansvenidave@gmail.com.

Hansveni Dave The Telegraph

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