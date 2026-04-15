Freelance update: Hansveni Dave
The Telegraph‘s acting fashion & beauty assistant Hansveni Dave has left the title to go freelance.
Hansveni will now be focusing on lifestyle and fashion writing, styling, modelling and content creation. She can be contacted on hansvenidave@gmail.com.
Recent news related to The Daily Telegraph
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Hansveni Dave
-
The Daily Telegraph
489 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story