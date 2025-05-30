Ella Nunn to take up health writer role at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Ella Nunn as a health writer.
Ella will take up the role from the end of July and will be covering all things health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, condition, and relationship related. She was previously part of the Telegraph’s editorial graduate programme and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ellanunn.
