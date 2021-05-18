 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Staff appointments at The i paper

By Holly Hodges
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com
i paper

The i paper has confirmed a series of staff appointments.

Patrick Strudwick has been appointed special correspondent covering investigations, scoops, features, interviews, comment and in-depth reporting. Patrick can be found tweeting @PatrickStrud.

Aasma Day has been appointed Northern correspondent and can be found tweeting @AasmaDay.

Emma Reynolds has been appointed foreign editor and will be responsible for leading the world news coverage across digital and print. Emma can be found tweeting @emmareyn.

Michael Day has been appointed chief foreign commentator covering foreign news analysis.

Richard Wheatstone has been appointed assistant national editor and can be found tweeting @Rich_Wheatstone.

Poppy Wood joins the paper as a reporter and can be found tweeting @poppyeh.

Taz Ali joins the paper as a reporter focusing on foreign coverage and can be found tweeting @Taz_Ali_.

Hugo Daniel joins the paper as a reporter and can be found tweeting @HugoCDaniel.

Molly Blackall joins the paper as a reporter and can be found tweeting @mollyblackall.

Aaliyah Harris has been appointed audience executive and can be found tweeting @AH_journalism.

Kate Hutchison has been appointed audience executive and can be found tweeting @katefhutchison.

Emily Cope joins the paper’s iWeekend edition as a writer and can be found tweeting @emily_cope1.

Kat Lucas joins the paper as a sports journalist covering football, boxing and cricket. Kat can be found tweeting @Kat_Lucas_.

Oliver Young-Myles joins the paper as a sports journalist and can be found tweeting @OMyles90.

Harry Robertson has been appointed home page editor after previously being app editor. Harry can be found tweeting @aitchrobertson.

Loulla-Mae Eleftheriou-Smith has been appointed assistant breaking news editor and can be found tweeting @LoullaMae_ES.

Tags:
Aaliyah Harris Aasma Day Emily Cope Emma Reynolds Harry Robertson Hugo Daniel Kat Lucas Kate Hutchison Loulla-Mae Eleftheriou-Smith Michael Day Molly Blackall Oliver Young-Myles Patrick Strudwick Poppy Wood Richard Wheatstone Taz Ali The i paper