Staff appointments at The i paper

The i paper has confirmed a series of staff appointments.

Patrick Strudwick has been appointed special correspondent covering investigations, scoops, features, interviews, comment and in-depth reporting. Patrick can be found tweeting @PatrickStrud.

Aasma Day has been appointed Northern correspondent and can be found tweeting @AasmaDay.

Emma Reynolds has been appointed foreign editor and will be responsible for leading the world news coverage across digital and print. Emma can be found tweeting @emmareyn.

Michael Day has been appointed chief foreign commentator covering foreign news analysis.

Richard Wheatstone has been appointed assistant national editor and can be found tweeting @Rich_Wheatstone.

Poppy Wood joins the paper as a reporter and can be found tweeting @poppyeh.

Taz Ali joins the paper as a reporter focusing on foreign coverage and can be found tweeting @Taz_Ali_.

Hugo Daniel joins the paper as a reporter and can be found tweeting @HugoCDaniel.

Molly Blackall joins the paper as a reporter and can be found tweeting @mollyblackall.

Aaliyah Harris has been appointed audience executive and can be found tweeting @AH_journalism.

Kate Hutchison has been appointed audience executive and can be found tweeting @katefhutchison.

Emily Cope joins the paper’s iWeekend edition as a writer and can be found tweeting @emily_cope1.

Kat Lucas joins the paper as a sports journalist covering football, boxing and cricket. Kat can be found tweeting @Kat_Lucas_.

Oliver Young-Myles joins the paper as a sports journalist and can be found tweeting @OMyles90.

Harry Robertson has been appointed home page editor after previously being app editor. Harry can be found tweeting @aitchrobertson.

Loulla-Mae Eleftheriou-Smith has been appointed assistant breaking news editor and can be found tweeting @LoullaMae_ES.