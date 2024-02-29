Adam Forrest joins The i paper as Scotland correspondent
The i paper has appointed Adam Forrest as Scotland correspondent.
Adam joined in February from his political correspondent role at The Independent. He also previously served as associate editor for news and current affairs at The Big Issue Magazine. Adam can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @adamtomforrest.
