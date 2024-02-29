 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Adam Forrest joins The i paper as Scotland correspondent

i-paper
By Martina Losi
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The i paper has appointed Adam Forrest as Scotland correspondent.

Adam joined in February from his political correspondent role at The Independent. He also previously served as associate editor for news and current affairs at The Big Issue Magazine. Adam can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @adamtomforrest.

Adam Forrest The i paper The Independent

