 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Emilie Lavinia named fitness and wellbeing editor at The Independent

The-Independent
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Independent has appointed Emilie Lavinia as fitness and wellbeing editor.

Emilie joined in July and was previously the sex and relationships editor at Cosmopolitan. She also worked as a freelance journalist, writing about health, wellbeing, sex, equity and lifestyle.

Emilie can be found on Instagram @emilielaviniauk.

Cosmopolitan Emilie Lavinia The Independent

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Emilie Lavinia
  • Cosmopolitan
    45 contacts
  • The Independent
    228 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login