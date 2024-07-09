Emilie Lavinia named fitness and wellbeing editor at The Independent
The Independent has appointed Emilie Lavinia as fitness and wellbeing editor.
Emilie joined in July and was previously the sex and relationships editor at Cosmopolitan. She also worked as a freelance journalist, writing about health, wellbeing, sex, equity and lifestyle.
Emilie can be found on Instagram @emilielaviniauk.
