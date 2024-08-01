 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Scarlet Anderson joins Hearst UK

Hearst UK
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Scarlet Anderson, previously acting audience lead of e-commerce at The Independent, has been appointed e-commerce SEO Specialist at Hearst UK after contracting at Hearst in March.

Working closely with the editorial and SEO teams, Scarlet will work across Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Esquire, Digital Spy, Red, Harper’s Bazaar, Country Living, Good Housekeeping, House Beautiful, Prima, Runners World, Women’s Health and Men’s Health.

Scarlet would like to be contacted with the latest shopping trends and product releases.

Cosmopolitan Country Living Digital Spy ELLE Esquire Good Housekeeping Harper's Bazaar House Beautiful Men's Health Prima Red Runner's World Scarlet Anderson The Independent Women's Health

