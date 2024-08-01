Scarlet Anderson joins Hearst UK
Scarlet Anderson, previously acting audience lead of e-commerce at The Independent, has been appointed e-commerce SEO Specialist at Hearst UK after contracting at Hearst in March.
Working closely with the editorial and SEO teams, Scarlet will work across Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Esquire, Digital Spy, Red, Harper’s Bazaar, Country Living, Good Housekeeping, House Beautiful, Prima, Runners World, Women’s Health and Men’s Health.
Scarlet would like to be contacted with the latest shopping trends and product releases.
