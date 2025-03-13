 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Teo van den Broeke announced as Editor-in-Chief of Esquire

Esquire
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK has appointed Teo van den Broeke as editor-in-chief of Esquire.

Teo van den Broeke is an award-winning journalist, podcaster, and author with an extensive career spanning men’s style, luxury, and culture. He served as style director for both Esquire and GQ before joining Soho House in 2022 as global editorial director where he helped develop and execute the brand’s worldwide content strategy.

Teo will begin his tenure as Esquire UK’s Editor-in-Chief on 22 April.

Esquire GQ Teo van den Broeke

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Teo van den Broeke
  • British GQ
    34 contacts
  • Esquire
    20 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login