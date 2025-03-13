Teo van den Broeke announced as Editor-in-Chief of Esquire
Hearst UK has appointed Teo van den Broeke as editor-in-chief of Esquire.
Teo van den Broeke is an award-winning journalist, podcaster, and author with an extensive career spanning men’s style, luxury, and culture. He served as style director for both Esquire and GQ before joining Soho House in 2022 as global editorial director where he helped develop and execute the brand’s worldwide content strategy.
Teo will begin his tenure as Esquire UK’s Editor-in-Chief on 22 April.
