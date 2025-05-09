 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Esther Coombes Appointed Acting Senior Ecommerce Editor (Luxury) At Hearst

Hearst UK
By Christina Pirilla
33 mins ago
Hearst UK have named Esther Coombes as senior ecommerce editor (luxury), covering Roberta Schroeder’s maternity leave. In this role she will lead on ecommerce strategy across the luxury brand portfolio, delivering editorial and commercial fashion, beauty and lifestyle content for Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE and Esquire. Esther is interested in hearing about fashion, beauty, homes and travel news and launches.

Esther was previously content lead at HELLO! and HELLO! Fashion.

