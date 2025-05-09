Esther Coombes Appointed Acting Senior Ecommerce Editor (Luxury) At Hearst

Hearst UK have named Esther Coombes as senior ecommerce editor (luxury), covering Roberta Schroeder’s maternity leave. In this role she will lead on ecommerce strategy across the luxury brand portfolio, delivering editorial and commercial fashion, beauty and lifestyle content for Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE and Esquire. Esther is interested in hearing about fashion, beauty, homes and travel news and launches.

Esther was previously content lead at HELLO! and HELLO! Fashion.