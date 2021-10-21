 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Roberta Schroeder becomes senior ecommerce editor for Hearst UK

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com
Hearst UK has promoted Roberta Schroeder to senior ecommerce editor (luxury). She was previously ecommerce beauty editor, writing across Hearst UK’s flagship titles, and acting digital beauty editor on Harper’s Bazaar.

Roberta will now work across Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire and ELLE to grow their beauty and grooming ecommerce offering, as well as assisting on wider editorial ecommerce strategy and content across all Hearst UK’s brands. She is interested in hearing about beauty and grooming news and launches and is available via email.

 

Tags:
ELLE Esquire Harper's Bazaar Hearst UK Roberta Schroeder