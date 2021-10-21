Roberta Schroeder becomes senior ecommerce editor for Hearst UK

Hearst UK has promoted Roberta Schroeder to senior ecommerce editor (luxury). She was previously ecommerce beauty editor, writing across Hearst UK’s flagship titles, and acting digital beauty editor on Harper’s Bazaar.

Roberta will now work across Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire and ELLE to grow their beauty and grooming ecommerce offering, as well as assisting on wider editorial ecommerce strategy and content across all Hearst UK’s brands. She is interested in hearing about beauty and grooming news and launches and is available via email.