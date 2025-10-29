 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Esquire UK Announces Team Updates

Esquire
By Christina Pirilla
1 day ago
Esquire UK has made a number of updates across the team.

Johnny Davis has been appointed as luxury director. In this role he will cover luxury living including design, travel and automotive across all platforms. Johnny previously worked as the style director at the title.

Zak Maoui will be joining Esquire as style director, fashion, where he will oversee all fashion and grooming content across all platforms. Zak previously worked at Gentleman’s Journal and GQ. He will commence his role at Esquire on 5 November.

Henry Wong has been promoted to culture editor. In this role, Henry will oversee all culture coverage, while also editing the magazine’s newly launched Life section.

Geri Dempsey has joined Esquire as art director, spearheading the brand’s new visual direction across all platforms. Geri was previously art director at The Telegraph.

Laura Sheppard has been promoted to senior designer, working alongside the art director to develop Esquire UK’s new visual language across the brand ecosystem.

Esquire UK Gentleman's Journal Geri Dempsey GQ Henry Wong Johnny Davis Laura Sheppard The Telegraph Zak Maoui

