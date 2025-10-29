Esquire UK Announces Team Updates

Esquire UK has made a number of updates across the team.

Johnny Davis has been appointed as luxury director. In this role he will cover luxury living including design, travel and automotive across all platforms. Johnny previously worked as the style director at the title.

Zak Maoui will be joining Esquire as style director, fashion, where he will oversee all fashion and grooming content across all platforms. Zak previously worked at Gentleman’s Journal and GQ. He will commence his role at Esquire on 5 November.

Henry Wong has been promoted to culture editor. In this role, Henry will oversee all culture coverage, while also editing the magazine’s newly launched Life section.

Geri Dempsey has joined Esquire as art director, spearheading the brand’s new visual direction across all platforms. Geri was previously art director at The Telegraph.

Laura Sheppard has been promoted to senior designer, working alongside the art director to develop Esquire UK’s new visual language across the brand ecosystem.