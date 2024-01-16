Zak Maoui named style director at Gentleman’s Journal
The Gentleman’s Journal has appointed Zak Maoui as style director. He will oversee fashion, grooming and luxury content for the publication across print and online.
Zak was previously style editor at British GQ for six years and is also open to freelance opportunities and brand partnerships. He can be found on Instagram @zakmaoui.
