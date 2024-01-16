 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Zak Maoui named style director at Gentleman’s Journal

Gentleman's Journal
By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Gentleman’s Journal has appointed Zak Maoui as style director. He will oversee fashion, grooming and luxury content for the publication across print and online.

Zak was previously style editor at British GQ for six years and is also open to freelance opportunities and brand partnerships. He can be found on Instagram @zakmaoui.

The Gentleman's Journal Zak Maoui

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Zak Maoui
  • British GQ
    33 contacts
  • Gentleman's Journal
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login