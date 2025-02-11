Promotion for Rebecca Dolan at British GQ
Rebecca Dolan has been promoted from editorial associate to associate features editor at British GQ.
She is responsible for working closely with the features editor to edit, write and commission across all GQ areas for digital and print, with a particular focus on lifestyle topics (including food & drink).
