Freelance update: Oliver Franklin-Wallis
GQ features director Oliver Franklin-Wallis has left his role to return to freelance journalism.
Oliver will be working as a features writer, editor, and copywriter and will continue to post to his Substack, ‘Personal News‘.
Recent news related to British GQ
Recent news related to Oliver Franklin-Wallis
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Oliver Franklin-Wallis
-
British GQ
33 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story