Olive Pometsey To Join ELLE UK As Community Director
ELLE UK have appointed Olive Pometsey as community director. She will be working across all editorial planning for ELLE COLLECTIVE, its membership community, spanning the magazine, digital and events. Olive will commence the role on Monday 14th April.
Olive was previously the deputy editor at The Face. She has also worked at British GQ and ELLE UK, and has written for British Vogue, Dazed, The London Standard and more, covering culture and lifestyle, as well as occasional forays into politics, fashion and beauty.
Recent news related to British GQ, British Vogue, Dazed, ELLE UK, The Face or The London Standard
Recent news related to Olive Pometsey
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Olive Pometsey
-
British GQ
34 contacts
-
British Vogue
60 contacts
-
Dazed
20 contacts
-
ELLE UK
53 contacts
-
The Face
11 contacts
-
The London Standard
131 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story