Olive Pometsey To Join ELLE UK As Community Director

ELLE UK have appointed Olive Pometsey as community director. She will be working across all editorial planning for ELLE COLLECTIVE, its membership community, spanning the magazine, digital and events. Olive will commence the role on Monday 14th April.

Olive was previously the deputy editor at The Face. She has also worked at British GQ and ELLE UK, and has written for British Vogue, Dazed, The London Standard and more, covering culture and lifestyle, as well as occasional forays into politics, fashion and beauty.