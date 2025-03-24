 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Olive Pometsey To Join ELLE UK As Community Director

Elle
By Christina Pirilla
16 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

ELLE UK have appointed Olive Pometsey as community director. She will be working across all editorial planning for ELLE COLLECTIVE, its membership community, spanning the magazine, digital and events. Olive will commence the role on Monday 14th April.

Olive was previously the deputy editor at The Face. She has also worked at British GQ and ELLE UK, and has written for British Vogue, Dazed, The London Standard and more, covering culture and lifestyle, as well as occasional forays into politics, fashion and beauty.

British GQ British Vogue Dazed ELLE UK Olive Pometsey The Face The London Standard

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Olive Pometsey
  • British GQ
    34 contacts
  • British Vogue
    60 contacts
  • Dazed
    20 contacts
  • ELLE UK
    53 contacts
  • The Face
    11 contacts
  • The London Standard
    131 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login