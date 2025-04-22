 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Dominic Cadogan joins GLAMOUR UK

Glamour
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

GLAMOUR UK has appointed Dominic Cadogan as acting beauty editor, covering senior beauty editor Elle Turner‘s leave.

Dominic has previously worked for Dazed and System beauty and has written for a range of titles including AnOther, ELLE, GQ, i-D, SSENSE and 10 magazine. As acting beauty editor Dominic will be overseeing all beauty and wellness editorial content and would like to hear about beauty news, launches, samples and events relevant to GLAMOUR.

Dominic Cadogan GLAMOUR UK

