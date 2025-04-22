Dominic Cadogan joins GLAMOUR UK
GLAMOUR UK has appointed Dominic Cadogan as acting beauty editor, covering senior beauty editor Elle Turner‘s leave.
Dominic has previously worked for Dazed and System beauty and has written for a range of titles including AnOther, ELLE, GQ, i-D, SSENSE and 10 magazine. As acting beauty editor Dominic will be overseeing all beauty and wellness editorial content and would like to hear about beauty news, launches, samples and events relevant to GLAMOUR.
