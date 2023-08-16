 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Johnny Davis returns to Esquire as style director

Esquire
By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Esquire UK has appointed Johnny Davis as style director. Johnny returns to the title, after a brief hiatus in the world of fashion, having previously served as deputy editor for 11 years. He will lead all Esquire’s style content, including fashion, watches, grooming and more, across all platforms and channels. He will also resume his editorship of Esquire’s annual watch magazine, The Big Watch Book.

Esquire UK Johnny Davis

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Johnny Davis
  • Esquire
    22 contacts
  • The Big Watch Book
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login