Johnny Davis returns to Esquire as style director
Esquire UK has appointed Johnny Davis as style director. Johnny returns to the title, after a brief hiatus in the world of fashion, having previously served as deputy editor for 11 years. He will lead all Esquire’s style content, including fashion, watches, grooming and more, across all platforms and channels. He will also resume his editorship of Esquire’s annual watch magazine, The Big Watch Book.
Recent news related to Esquire or The Big Watch Book
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Johnny Davis
-
Esquire
22 contacts
-
The Big Watch Book
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story