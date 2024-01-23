 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Alex Ritman named London bureau chief at Variety

Variety
By Amy Wilson
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Variety has appointed Alex Ritman as London bureau chief as part of the title’s expansion of international coverage. Alex was previously UK correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter for nine years. He has also written for publications including The Guardian, Time Out, The Sunday Times, Esquire, The Daily Beast, The Los Angeles Times and Little White Lies.

At Variety, Alex will contribute to magazine features and web stories with an emphasis on UK film and media, production and financial news, as well as industry analysis, in-depth stories and interviews with talent, filmmakers and executives. He will also cover major international film festivals, including Cannes, Venice and Berlin, in addition to select events in the Middle East.

