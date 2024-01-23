Alex Ritman named London bureau chief at Variety
Variety has appointed Alex Ritman as London bureau chief as part of the title’s expansion of international coverage. Alex was previously UK correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter for nine years. He has also written for publications including The Guardian, Time Out, The Sunday Times, Esquire, The Daily Beast, The Los Angeles Times and Little White Lies.
At Variety, Alex will contribute to magazine features and web stories with an emphasis on UK film and media, production and financial news, as well as industry analysis, in-depth stories and interviews with talent, filmmakers and executives. He will also cover major international film festivals, including Cannes, Venice and Berlin, in addition to select events in the Middle East.
Recent news related to Esquire, Little White Lies, The Daily Beast, The Guardian, The Sunday Times, Time Out London or Variety
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alex Ritman
-
Esquire
22 contacts
-
Little White Lies
5 contacts
-
The Daily Beast
37 contacts
-
The Guardian
655 contacts
-
The Sunday Times
209 contacts
-
Time Out London
33 contacts
-
Variety
5 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story