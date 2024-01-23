Alex Ritman named London bureau chief at Variety

Variety has appointed Alex Ritman as London bureau chief as part of the title’s expansion of international coverage. Alex was previously UK correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter for nine years. He has also written for publications including The Guardian, Time Out, The Sunday Times, Esquire, The Daily Beast, The Los Angeles Times and Little White Lies.

At Variety, Alex will contribute to magazine features and web stories with an emphasis on UK film and media, production and financial news, as well as industry analysis, in-depth stories and interviews with talent, filmmakers and executives. He will also cover major international film festivals, including Cannes, Venice and Berlin, in addition to select events in the Middle East.