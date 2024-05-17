 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Laura Pullman named arts and entertainment editor at The Sunday Times

The Times
By Seamus Hasson
12 hours ago
The Sunday Times has appointed Laura Pullman as arts and entertainment editor. Laura was previously New York correspondent for The Sunday Times before moving to The Times as a senior writer.

Laura covers theatre, podcasts, film, TV and show business, including interviews across the main paper, The Sunday Times Culture and Style supplements and The Sunday Times Magazine.

