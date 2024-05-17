Laura Pullman named arts and entertainment editor at The Sunday Times
The Sunday Times has appointed Laura Pullman as arts and entertainment editor. Laura was previously New York correspondent for The Sunday Times before moving to The Times as a senior writer.
Laura covers theatre, podcasts, film, TV and show business, including interviews across the main paper, The Sunday Times Culture and Style supplements and The Sunday Times Magazine.
