 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Naomi Pike joins ELLE UK

ELLEuk.com
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Naomi Pike has been appointed commissioning editor at ELLE UK. Naomi will be working across all the brand’s touch points including print and digital under Kenya Hunt’s editorship.

Her career began at British Vogue where she worked under both Alexandra Shulman and Edward Enninful until 2021. Then freelance, Naomi has written for titles including The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, The Cut, Grazia and American Vogue.

ELLE Naomi Pike

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Naomi Pike
  • British Vogue
    64 contacts
  • ELLE UK
    46 contacts
  • Grazia
    58 contacts
  • The Daily Telegraph
    439 contacts
  • The Guardian
    683 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login