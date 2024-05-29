Naomi Pike joins ELLE UK

Naomi Pike has been appointed commissioning editor at ELLE UK. Naomi will be working across all the brand’s touch points including print and digital under Kenya Hunt’s editorship.

Her career began at British Vogue where she worked under both Alexandra Shulman and Edward Enninful until 2021. Then freelance, Naomi has written for titles including The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, The Cut, Grazia and American Vogue.