The Observer’s editor Paul Webster to retire

Guardian News and Media has announced that Paul Webster, editor of the Observer, will be retiring from the role this autumn.

Paul has held the role of editor since January 2018. He was previously the deputy editor for 22 years, working under Will Hutton, Roger Alton and John Mulholland. Prior to that, Paul served as foreign and home editor of the Guardian.

There will be an open recruitment process to appoint a new editor of the Observer.