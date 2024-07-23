 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The Observer’s editor Paul Webster to retire

The Observer
By Tahmina Mannan
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Guardian News and Media has announced that Paul Webster, editor of the Observer, will be retiring from the role this autumn.

Paul has held the role of editor since January 2018. He was previously the deputy editor for 22 years, working under Will Hutton, Roger Alton and John Mulholland. Prior to that, Paul served as foreign and home editor of the Guardian.

There will be an open recruitment process to appoint a new editor of the Observer.

