 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Ewan Somerville makes the move to BBC News

BBC News
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC News has appointed Ewan Somerville as a senior journalist.

Ewan will be commissioning stories and features for weekend audiences on the front page of the UK and international BBC News website and app. He was previously a news reporter at The Telegraph and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ewansomerville.

BBC News Ewan Somerville Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ewan Somerville
  • BBC News
    431 contacts
  • The Daily Telegraph
    440 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login