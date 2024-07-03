Ewan Somerville makes the move to BBC News
BBC News has appointed Ewan Somerville as a senior journalist.
Ewan will be commissioning stories and features for weekend audiences on the front page of the UK and international BBC News website and app. He was previously a news reporter at The Telegraph and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ewansomerville.
