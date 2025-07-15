Sophie Dickinson travels from the Telegraph to the Independent
The Independent has appointed Sophie Dickinson as deputy head of travel.
Sophie will work across news, features, hotels and more. She is especially interested in hearing about new ways to visit classic destinations, adventures off the beaten track, exceptional cultural getaways, exciting foodie escapes, and new openings. She will also cover family, luxury, cost-saving and accessible travel. Sophie was previously a travel writer for The Telegraph.
