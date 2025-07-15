 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Sophie Dickinson travels from the Telegraph to the Independent

The-Independent
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Independent has appointed Sophie Dickinson as deputy head of travel.

Sophie will work across news, features, hotels and more. She is especially interested in hearing about new ways to visit classic destinations, adventures off the beaten track, exceptional cultural getaways, exciting foodie escapes, and new openings. She will also cover family, luxury, cost-saving and accessible travel. Sophie was previously a travel writer for The Telegraph.

Sophie Dickinson The Independent The Telegraph

