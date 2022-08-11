Sophie Dickinson joins the Telegraph
Telegraph Media Group has hired Sophie Dickinson as a travel writer.
Sophie was previously interim travel writer at Time Out and has also worked as a freelance journalist. She can be found tweeting @sdickinson8.
