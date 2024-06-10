 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Patrick Hamilton Courtney joins the Telegraph

The Telegraph Online
By Andrew Strutt
7 hours ago
The Telegraph has appointed Patrick Hamilton Courtney as content editor, hotels & destinations.

Patrick is interested to hear about all things hotels and travel including openings, renovations, collaborations and news. Prior to this role he was a freelance writer and editor covering travel, culture and art, and previously worked as travel & news editor at Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.

