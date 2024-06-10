Patrick Hamilton Courtney joins the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Patrick Hamilton Courtney as content editor, hotels & destinations.
Patrick is interested to hear about all things hotels and travel including openings, renovations, collaborations and news. Prior to this role he was a freelance writer and editor covering travel, culture and art, and previously worked as travel & news editor at Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
