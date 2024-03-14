Dan Fauzi moves from Top Ten Reviews to Homes & Gardens
Future has appointed Dan Fauzi as home tech editor at Homes & Gardens.
Dan will write reviews, how-to and advice pieces and buying guides about automation and smart home appliances, home scents, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, sound appliances, cleaning and floor care.
Dan was previously features editor at Top Ten Reviews and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @danfauzi_.
