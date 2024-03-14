 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Dan Fauzi moves from Top Ten Reviews to Homes & Gardens

By Martina Losi
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Future has appointed Dan Fauzi as home tech editor at Homes & Gardens.

Dan will write reviews, how-to and advice pieces and buying guides about automation and smart home appliances, home scents, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, sound appliances, cleaning and floor care.

Dan was previously features editor at Top Ten Reviews and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @danfauzi_.

