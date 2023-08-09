 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Louise Oliphant joins MailOnline as SEO editor

Mail Online
By Amy Wilson
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

MailOnline has appointed Louise Oliphant as SEO editor. Louise was previously e-commerce editor at Future plc, working across Homes & Gardens and Real Homes. Louise would like to hear about any trending news, showbiz, sports or lifestyle stories and explainers via email.

