Louise Oliphant joins MailOnline as SEO editor
MailOnline has appointed Louise Oliphant as SEO editor. Louise was previously e-commerce editor at Future plc, working across Homes & Gardens and Real Homes. Louise would like to hear about any trending news, showbiz, sports or lifestyle stories and explainers via email.
