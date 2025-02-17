New role for Louise Oliphant at MailOnline

Louise Oliphant has been appointed the SEO manager, commercial at the MailOnline. Louise will be overseeing commercial content that has strong SEO value, as well as commissioning and editing new evergreen buying guides and product reviews to expand MailOnline‘s shopping section.

She is always be on the look-out for any viral trending products and deals especially within fashion & beauty and home & garden.

Louise was previously senior SEO editor at the title.