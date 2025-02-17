 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

New role for Louise Oliphant at MailOnline

Mail Online
By Christina Pirilla
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Louise Oliphant has been appointed the SEO manager, commercial at the MailOnline. Louise will be overseeing commercial content that has strong SEO value, as well as commissioning and editing new evergreen buying guides and product reviews to expand MailOnline‘s shopping section.

She is always be on the look-out for any viral trending products and deals especially within fashion & beauty and home & garden.

Louise was previously senior SEO editor at the title.

Louise Oliphant MailOnline

