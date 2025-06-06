Danielle Amato moves to MailOnline
DMG Media has appointed Danielle Amato as lifestyle and consumer reviews writer at MailOnline, where she covers kitchen, home, garden and lifestyle products. Prior to this, she was a senior home editor at Expert Reviews.
