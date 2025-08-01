 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Amy Cutmore

Freelance Update
By Christina Pirilla
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Previously at the helm at Expert Reviews, Amy Cutmore has announced her return to freelancing. Amy is a freelance journalist, editor, content strategist, SEO expert and copywriter. She is available for building brand content and SEO strategies, as well as editing. She is also availble for writing content around homes and technology.

Amy’s previous roles include group digital editor at Ideal Home, Homes & Gardens and LivingEtc, editor-in-chief homes audience at Future and homes editor at Saga Exceptional.

Amy can be contacted by email at amycutmorejourno@gmail.com

