Freelance update: Amy Cutmore
Previously at the helm at Expert Reviews, Amy Cutmore has announced her return to freelancing. Amy is a freelance journalist, editor, content strategist, SEO expert and copywriter. She is available for building brand content and SEO strategies, as well as editing. She is also availble for writing content around homes and technology.
Amy’s previous roles include group digital editor at Ideal Home, Homes & Gardens and LivingEtc, editor-in-chief homes audience at Future and homes editor at Saga Exceptional.
Amy can be contacted by email at amycutmorejourno@gmail.com
Recent news related to Expert Reviews, Freelance Journalists, Homes & Gardens, Ideal Home, Livingetc or Saga Exceptional
Recent news related to Amy Cutmore
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Amy Cutmore
-
Expert Reviews
8 contacts
-
Freelance Journalists
8948 contacts
-
Homes & Gardens
28 contacts
-
Ideal Home
21 contacts
-
Livingetc
18 contacts
-
Saga Exceptional
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story