Martha Davies joins Homes & Gardens

Homes & Gardens
By Sarah Acheampong
9 hours ago
Homes & Gardens has appointed Martha Davies as a content editor for the living team. Martha previously served as an online writer at Country & Town House and will be covering lifestyle features for the publication.

