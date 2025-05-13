Charlie Colville Promoted To Online Style Editor At Country & Town House
Country & Town House has promoted Charlie Colville to online style editor. She previously worked as an online writer at the title.
Charlie will be heading up Country & Town House‘s Style pillar (fashion, health & beauty, jewellery and watches) and writing daily about trends, news stories, product roundups, designer and brand founder interviews, and longer features about pop culture movements within the Style space.
