Charlie Colville Promoted To Online Style Editor At Country & Town House

Country & Town House
By Christina Pirilla
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Country & Town House has promoted Charlie Colville to online style editor. She previously worked as an online writer at the title.

Charlie will be heading up Country & Town House‘s Style pillar (fashion, health & beauty, jewellery and watches) and writing daily about trends, news stories, product roundups, designer and brand founder interviews, and longer features about pop culture movements within the Style space.

Charlie Colville Country & Town House

