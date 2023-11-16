 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Francisca Kellet named travel editor-at-large at Country & Town House

Country & Town House
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Country & Town House has appointed Francisca Kellett as travel editor-at-large, covering sustainable travel. Francisca is also philanthropy columnist at The Times Luxx and contributes to numerous titles as a freelance journalist including The Times, The Sunday Times, Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph and National Geographic Traveller. She has also previously worked as travel editor at Tatler and digital travel editor at Telegraph Media Group. Francisca can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @frankellett and on Instagram @frankellet.

