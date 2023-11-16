Francisca Kellet named travel editor-at-large at Country & Town House

Country & Town House has appointed Francisca Kellett as travel editor-at-large, covering sustainable travel. Francisca is also philanthropy columnist at The Times Luxx and contributes to numerous titles as a freelance journalist including The Times, The Sunday Times, Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph and National Geographic Traveller. She has also previously worked as travel editor at Tatler and digital travel editor at Telegraph Media Group. Francisca can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @frankellett and on Instagram @frankellet.