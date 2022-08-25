Zoey Phoon joins Country & Town House
Country & Town House has appointed Zoey Phoon as its social media executive. She will be working across the magazine’s social media and creating content around all its pillars from culture, food & drink, interiors, travel, style, property to sustainability.
She is happy to hear from PRs and to receive high resolution images and videos, while prioritising video content.
Recent news related to Country & Town House
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Zoey Phoon
-
Country & Town House
19 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story