News / Consumer

Zoey Phoon joins Country & Town House

Country & Town House
By Siergiej Miloczkin
17 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Country & Town House has appointed Zoey Phoon as its social media executive. She will be working across the magazine’s social media and creating content around all its pillars from culture, food & drink, interiors, travel, style, property to sustainability.

She is happy to hear from PRs and to receive high resolution images and videos, while prioritising video content.

Country & Town House Zoey Phoon

