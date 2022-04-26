 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sophie Bucknall selected as digital assistant at Country & Town House

Country & Town House
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
Country & Town House has appointed Sophie Bucknall as digital assistant.

Sophie covers property and competitions, as well as culture and food occasionally. She was previously digital intern on the title.

