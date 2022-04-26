Sophie Bucknall selected as digital assistant at Country & Town House
Country & Town House has appointed Sophie Bucknall as digital assistant.
Sophie covers property and competitions, as well as culture and food occasionally. She was previously digital intern on the title.
