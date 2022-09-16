Lotte Brouwer joins House & Garden
House & Garden has appointed Lotte Brouwer as acting digital features editor. Lotte was previously digital editor at Livingetc and has also freelanced in various roles for Time & Leisure, asdagoodliving.co.uk, StyleNest, Good Housekeeping and Country and Town House.
Recent news related to ASDA Good Living, Country & Town House, Good Housekeeping, House & Garden, Livingetc, StyleNest or Time & Leisure
Recent news related to Lotte Brouwer
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lotte Brouwer
-
ASDA Good Living
-
Country & Town House
19 contacts
-
Good Housekeeping
62 contacts
-
House & Garden
22 contacts
-
Livingetc
19 contacts
-
StyleNest
6 contacts
-
Time & Leisure
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story