Lotte Brouwer joins House & Garden

House & Garden
By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
House & Garden has appointed Lotte Brouwer as acting digital features editor. Lotte was previously digital editor at Livingetc and has also freelanced in various roles for Time & Leisure, asdagoodliving.co.uk, StyleNest, Good Housekeeping and Country and Town House.

