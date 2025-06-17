Ella Duggan joins Good Housekeeping
Good Housekeeping has appointed Ella Duggan as household advice writer. She will be covering lifestyle features and household topics, including product reviews, expert interviews and practical guides on cleaning and organising hacks. Ella would like to hear about any relevant news, press releases, product launches or events in these areas.
