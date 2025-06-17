 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ella Duggan joins Good Housekeeping

By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Good Housekeeping has appointed Ella Duggan as household advice writer. She will be covering lifestyle features and household topics, including product reviews, expert interviews and practical guides on cleaning and organising hacks. Ella would like to hear about any relevant news, press releases, product launches or events in these areas.

