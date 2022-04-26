Tessa Dunthorne joins Country & Town House
Country & Town House has appointed Tessa Dunthorne as features assistant & sub-editor. Tessa will be looking after the interiors, food and culture pages for the magazine and would like to hear about any launches, with a particular focus on luxury brands, sustainability and anyone working with diverse talent in interiors.
