News / Consumer

Tessa Dunthorne joins Country & Town House

Country & Town House
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Country & Town House has appointed Tessa Dunthorne as features assistant & sub-editor. Tessa will be looking after the interiors, food and culture pages for the magazine and would like to hear about any launches, with a particular focus on luxury brands, sustainability and anyone working with diverse talent in interiors.

Country & Town House Tessa Dunthorne

